HansaMatrix to be listed on Nasdaq

Latvian EMS provider, HansaMatrix, will be listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Main List by Nasdaq Riga as of July 12, 2016.

"It is a proud and exciting moment for me, after founding this company over 15 years ago. Listing the company and attracting capital provide us additional visibility and broader possibilities to develop the company further. The capital raising process has given us invaluable feedback from investors and I look forward to working together with our new shareholders," said CEO Ilmārs Osmanis.