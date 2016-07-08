© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

AIAC new investor of German PCB manufacturer

The American industrial investor AIAC (American Industrial Acquisition Corporation) has received approval for the acquisition of Hans Brockstedt GmbH.

Related contracts for the acquisition of the Kiel-based (Germany) PCB manufacturer have been signed.



The AIAC has already acquired PCB manufacturer Schoeller Electronics GmbH - based in Wetter (Germany) - in June. Michael Keuthen is CEO of both companies: "We can now offer services and products for a wide PCB (printed circuit board) portfolio: prototypes and small series at Brockstedt, small to medium series at Schoeller."



On April 05, 2016, the Hans Brockstedt GmbH filed for insolvency at the local court Kiel (25 IN 77/16). The district court appointed the experienced restructuring expert Wilhelm Salim Khan Durani at Cornelius + Krage as administrator.



The order book of the company, whose products can be found - amongst others - in the Mars Rover Curiosity and the Airbus A380 was very good at the time and Khan Durani was optimistic: "AIAC is the right strategic investor who has - with Hans Brockstedt GmbH - found another building block for the creation of a powerful group of companies for the PCB industry", Khan Durani.