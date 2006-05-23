Electronics Production | May 23, 2006
Trovix helps Sanmina-SCI in the hiring process
Trovix, Inc. today announced that Sanmina-SCI Corporation , a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company, has selected Trovix Recruit(TM) to help find and hire the best candidates more quickly, lower recruiting costs and reduce outside agency fees.
San Jose, Calif.-based Sanmina-SCI is a Fortune 200 company with operations in more than 20 countries and approximately 48,000 employees. Sanmina-SCI chose Trovix Recruit, an on-demand recruiting software that leverages Trovix-developed proprietary search technology, for its ability to optimize the company's overall hiring process and to ensure compliance with government regulations, including the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs' (OFCCP) new definition of an Internet applicant.
Carmine Renzulli, Executive Vice President, Legal & Human Resources at Sanmina-SCI Corporation, stated, "We evaluated many vendors, and Trovix Recruit is both recruiter centric and compliance-focused. Because we serve the fastest-growing segments of the global EMS market and partner with industry leaders across many verticals, it is important that the talent we hire is the best in the business. It was also key that we select a recruiting solution that could help us quickly and easily comply with government employment regulations. With the volume of hiring we do, we focused on finding a tool that would support our workflow processes, powered by a best-in-class solution, and make compliance easy as well."
As a worldwide organization, Sanmina-SCI wanted a solution that could seamlessly integrate with the company's existing systems. Trovix Recruit, a Web-based intelligent talent matching application and tracking system, is a flexible solution that is able to expand with the needs of the organization, from start-ups to global corporations.
"Through onsite demonstrations, Sanmina-SCI was able to experience first- hand the power of our search technology," said Jeff Benrey, CEO and Founder of Trovix, Inc. "Combined with its ease-of-use, Trovix Recruit is a powerful solution that helps organizations find the very best candidate for each position, saving recruiters and hiring managers time and money. We look forward to a continued relationship with Sanmina-SCI as our search technology helps them streamline their hiring process while exceeding government requirements."
