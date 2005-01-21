Agilent names William Sullivan as CEO

Agilent Technologies Inc. announced that its board of directors has elected William P. (Bill) Sullivan as the company’s next president and chief executive officer, effective March 1, 2005.

Sullivan, 55, currently Agilent’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, succeeds Edward W. (Ned) Barnholt, who has announced his retirement as chairman, president and CEO of the company he helped launch following its spin-off from Hewlett-Packard in 1999. Barnholt, 61, had previously been an executive vice president of HP and the general manager of its measurement organization that incorporated all of Agilent’s business groups.