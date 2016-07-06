© vladek dreamstime.com

Hanza awarded manufacturing contract from RVM Systems

Swedish EMS provider Hanza has been commissioned to implement a new manufacturing solution for Norwegian RVM Systems AS.

The assignment was obtained after a MIG analysis, that is, a process of analysing the customer’s manufacturing process and tailor a new production solution. The estimated value of the order amounts to more than SEK 40 million annually (EUR 4.23 million). Production is expected to commence in the third quarter in 2016.



"We have developed a new manufacturing solution for RVM, which we now also have been trusted to execute." says Thomas Lindström, Senior Vice President, Head of Business Solutions Hanza. "It includes, among other things, a transfer of RVM’s manufacturing site in Finland to our manufacturing cluster in Estonia."



RVM Systems AS is a company providing sales and marketing of products for the recycling industry. By conducting a so-called MIGTM-analysis on RVM’s supply-chain, Hanza has developed a tailor-made and quality assured manufacturing solution with higher flexibility and lower cost. The new solution also brings an estimated manufacturing volume to Hanza exceeding SEK 40 million annually, with start in the third quarter of 2016.



"We are in a growth phase, we are currently developing and launching a number of new, competitive products." says Gudmund Larsen, CEO RVM Systems AS. "Hence, it is essential to create a new, efficient manufacturing solution that will free resources for our core business."