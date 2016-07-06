© ginasanders dreamstime.com

LG and Volkswagen to develop connected car platform

LG Electronics and Volkswagen have entered into a memorandum of understanding to cooperate on the research and development of a next-generation connected car service platform.

The two companies will work together to develop Volkswagen’s cross-over-platform to enhance vehicle connectivity and convenience. Using cloud technology, the goal of the new platform is to offer drivers a seamless digital life with access to features such as smart home services and location based services from their vehicles



“Volkswagen is pressing on with the digitalization of its brands,” said Professor Form at the official signing of the agreement. “Our focus in doing so is always on our customers. For them, comfort, safety and energy efficiency play a central role. LG is a strong, reliable partner in the implementation of new features and one of the drivers of innovation in the networked household. We look forward to working with LG and to developing in future simple, easy-to-use smart home solutions for our customers integrated into our vehicle systems.”



“LG Electronics and Volkswagen are teaming up to develop the next generation of connected car platform that allows wide integration with smart home services and adoption of open IoT connectivity technologies,” said Richard Choi, head of the LG Cloud Center. “We think LG’s expertise in smart technology together with Volkswagen’s leadership in the automotive space will revolutionize the way drivers interact with their vehicles.”