Nortec AMI appoints AdoptSMT as exclusive distributor for Slovakia

AdoptSMT has been appointed as the exclusive Nortec distributor for Slovakia, in addition to their existing Nortec markets in Europe.

AdoptSMT is also serving Germany, Switzerland, the countries bordering Slovakia Austria, Czech Republic, Poland and Hungary as Nortec's distributor.



Doron Lavi, President and Founder of Nortec, points out that he was satisfied with his previous Slovakian distributor. But this move unifies the sales channels at Nortec’s largest distributor. Slovakian customers can now get served by AdoptSMT with complete solutions for their identification and masking needs, including Hover-Davis label feeders, label printers, barcode scanners and label software.