Electronics Production | May 24, 2006
Competition intensified in the OLED business
Competition intensified in the Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) panel business in 2005, causing market share among the major players to become more diversified, according to iSuppli Corp.
Samsung SDI retained its position as the number-one OLED supplier in 2005, with a 27.3 percent share of worldwide unit shipments. This put Samsung SDI less than 1 percentage point ahead of number-two supplier RiTdisplay Corp., which accounted for 26.9 percent of unit shipments. In
contrast, Samsung in 2004 shipped 43.7 percent of all OLEDs, giving it a 19 percentage point lead over RiTdisplay Corp. The table below and attached presents iSuppli's estimate of OLED unit
market share in 2005.
iSuppli Table: Top-Five OLED Display Suppliers in 2005 (Ranking by Share
of Worldwide Unit Shipments)
2005 Rank, 2004 Rank, Company, 2005 Unit Market Share, 2004 Unit Market Share
1, 1, Samsung SDI, 27.33%, 43.69%
2, 2, RiTdisplay, 26.87%, 24.62%
3, 3, Pioneer, 15.08%, 20.18%
4, 4, Univision, 10.13%, 6.35%
5, NA, LG, 6.12%, NA
Others 14.47% 5.16%
Source: iSuppli Corp. May 2006
While RiTdisplay closed the unit market-share gap with Samsung, it remained well behind its South Korean rival when it comes to OLED revenue.
"RiTdisplay's increase in unit shipments was due to rising demand for low-end OLEDs for MP3 players," said Dr. Kimberly Allen, director of technology and strategic research for iSuppli. "The company and its Taiwanese competitors-accounted for by the 'other' category in the table-specialize in these types of displays, explaining their rise. Meanwhile, Samsung continued to sell its line of higher-end OLEDs, which caused its unit market-share lead to dwindle-but allowed it to retain its dominance in revenue."
Samsung SDI accounted for 36.1 percent of OLED revenue in 2005, compared to 21.5 percent for RiTdisplay, according to iSuppli. Pioneer retained its third-place position in OLEDs in 2005. The company managed to avoid fluctuations in mobile-phone subdisplay and MP3 demand that were caused by Chinese OEMs. Rather than selling to the Chinese, Pioneer mainly serves Japanese and Korean customers.
Despite the rise in unit sales, 2005 was a disappointing year for OLED suppliers.
The 2005 OLED market reached 53 million units, up 58.9 percent from 33.2 million in 2004. While this may appear to be prodigious growth, suppliers had expected a more robust rise in shipments.
OLED panel sales dipped at the end of 2005, especially for products used for MP3 players and for screens employed as subdisplays in mobile phones.
Sales of OLED panels for MP3 players fell short of the panel makers' expectations. One reason is that the Apple iPod spurred a shortage in flash memory, decreasing sales of other manufacturers' MP3 players, which typically use OLED displays. Other reasons this market faltered included the dramatically declining price, which is down to as low as $4 per panel, and the instability of Chinese OEMs.
In 2006, the market is expected to rise to 88 million units, up 66.8 percent from 2005. The worldwide OLED market will grow to 195 million units in 2009, and 364 million units in 2012, iSuppli predicts.
contrast, Samsung in 2004 shipped 43.7 percent of all OLEDs, giving it a 19 percentage point lead over RiTdisplay Corp. The table below and attached presents iSuppli's estimate of OLED unit
market share in 2005.
iSuppli Table: Top-Five OLED Display Suppliers in 2005 (Ranking by Share
of Worldwide Unit Shipments)
2005 Rank, 2004 Rank, Company, 2005 Unit Market Share, 2004 Unit Market Share
1, 1, Samsung SDI, 27.33%, 43.69%
2, 2, RiTdisplay, 26.87%, 24.62%
3, 3, Pioneer, 15.08%, 20.18%
4, 4, Univision, 10.13%, 6.35%
5, NA, LG, 6.12%, NA
Others 14.47% 5.16%
Source: iSuppli Corp. May 2006
While RiTdisplay closed the unit market-share gap with Samsung, it remained well behind its South Korean rival when it comes to OLED revenue.
"RiTdisplay's increase in unit shipments was due to rising demand for low-end OLEDs for MP3 players," said Dr. Kimberly Allen, director of technology and strategic research for iSuppli. "The company and its Taiwanese competitors-accounted for by the 'other' category in the table-specialize in these types of displays, explaining their rise. Meanwhile, Samsung continued to sell its line of higher-end OLEDs, which caused its unit market-share lead to dwindle-but allowed it to retain its dominance in revenue."
Samsung SDI accounted for 36.1 percent of OLED revenue in 2005, compared to 21.5 percent for RiTdisplay, according to iSuppli. Pioneer retained its third-place position in OLEDs in 2005. The company managed to avoid fluctuations in mobile-phone subdisplay and MP3 demand that were caused by Chinese OEMs. Rather than selling to the Chinese, Pioneer mainly serves Japanese and Korean customers.
Despite the rise in unit sales, 2005 was a disappointing year for OLED suppliers.
The 2005 OLED market reached 53 million units, up 58.9 percent from 33.2 million in 2004. While this may appear to be prodigious growth, suppliers had expected a more robust rise in shipments.
OLED panel sales dipped at the end of 2005, especially for products used for MP3 players and for screens employed as subdisplays in mobile phones.
Sales of OLED panels for MP3 players fell short of the panel makers' expectations. One reason is that the Apple iPod spurred a shortage in flash memory, decreasing sales of other manufacturers' MP3 players, which typically use OLED displays. Other reasons this market faltered included the dramatically declining price, which is down to as low as $4 per panel, and the instability of Chinese OEMs.
In 2006, the market is expected to rise to 88 million units, up 66.8 percent from 2005. The worldwide OLED market will grow to 195 million units in 2009, and 364 million units in 2012, iSuppli predicts.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments