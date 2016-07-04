© bae systems

Austria to buy 32 BAE Systems BvS10 all-terrain vehicles

BAE Systems has been awarded a contract to produce 32 BvS10 military vehicles for Austria under a government-to-government arrangement with Sweden.

The BvS10 is an armored vehicle for operating in challenging terrain to deliver personnel or cargo in combat and disaster relief scenarios. It is designed to accommodate changing mission requirements and is prepared for advanced battle management and command and control solutions. The contract is for the Armored Personnel Carrier variant of the BvS10 with deliveries beginning in the second half of 2017 and concluding in 2019.



“This investment provides the Austrian Army with a very capable and robust vehicle, and enhances our global position as a leading supplier of military vehicles,” said Tommy Gustafsson-Rask, managing director for BAE Systems Hägglunds, which manufactures the BvS10 in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden. “Further, this contract is a result of a close and unique cooperation between the Swedish and Austrian governments and BAE Systems.



With the contract Austria is joining France, the Netherlands, Sweden, and the United Kingdom as operators of the BvS10.