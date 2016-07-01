© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Mycronic receives order for Prexision-80 mask writer

Mycronic AB has received an order for a Prexision-80 (P-80) mask writer for advanced display applications from a customer in Asia. The system is scheduled to be delivered around year-end 2017.

“Our P-80 meets the requirements for cost-effective manufacturing of advanced display photomasks,” says Magnus Råberg, Sr VP and General Manager Pattern Generators, of Mycronic AB. “We have now received the fourth P-80 order, that once again demonstrates the industry need for equipment with technology to meet high demands on electronics products,” Magnus Råberg concludes.



Each mask writer is unique to meet the specific needs and requirements of the customer. The price for a P-80 system is in the span of USD 30-40 million, but can vary further due to the complexity in configuration and the number of extra options required.