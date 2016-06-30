© creasencesro dreamstime.com

Viking opens new office in India

Viking has won major Indian contract for supply and service of equipment. As a strategic plan, the company is laying down future plans for India.

Viking Test Ltd has opened a new sales & service office in Mysuru, India headed by Veena Bopanna. The office is located near to the south of a PCB cluster and operated by a technical team to support existing & emerging potential markets in India.



"Having an office in India is an important step of our business vision to provide value added support locally. Our comprehensive Turn Key solutions supports best-in-class PCB manufacturing facility in the emerging Indian market," says Jake Kelly, Managing Director, Viking Test Ltd, UK.



"Make in India" initiatives from Indian Government has kickstarted investments in electronic sector. As India is looking forward to be a global hub for manufacturing it’s important to get the supply chain in place. PCB being one of the major commodity & involves high capital investment along with technology, there is a need for growth in PCB manufacturing, the company states in a press release.