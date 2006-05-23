20 weeks of lead times on certain components

According to iSuppli we are now about to see shrinking supply of certain power components which will lead to increased lead times.

evertiq earlier reported of increasing lead times on components and iSuppli now reported that certain components have up to 20 weeks of lead times. It is the MOSFET transistors packed in SO-8 and DPak that you may have to wait up to 20 weeks for. In Asia the situation is the worst but even in other regions worldwide the lead times are beginning to be longer.