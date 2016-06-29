© gualtiero boffi dreamstime.com

Airbus opens 'Wings Campus' in Toulouse

Airbus Group SE has inaugurated its new headquarters facilities, called “Wings Campus”, adjacent to the airport in Toulouse-Blagnac, France.

Housing 1'500 employees, the new campus is located at the heart of Airbus’s production and engineering activities and comprises the Group headquarters as well as integrated services buildings. From ground-breaking to the start of operations, construction works were completed within 25 months.



“The Wings Campus, with all its new elements, stands for our commitment to innovation, internationalisation and sustainable growth,” said Tom Enders, Chief Executive Officer of Airbus Group, at the inauguration ceremony. “We strive to be a responsible, open-minded, innovative and future-oriented industry player – and want our employees to embrace this spirit. For that, we also must provide a state-of-the-art working environment. These new facilities are testament to this global commitment and I would like to express my sincere thanks to all who have contributed to this effort over the past two years. Most important for me personally: With our new Headquarters next to the airport runway, we are as close to our flying products as safely possible. That gives me an extra thrill!”



The opening of the new campus concludes the headquarters move that the group had initiated in 2013. It led to the sale of sites at Munich (Unterschleißheim) and Paris (Montmorency), the proceeds of which were used to fully finance the new campus in Toulouse-Blagnac.