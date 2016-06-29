© vladek dreamstime.com

Invisio receives major contract from the US army

Invisio has received an order of communications systems with hearing protection from the US army's modernization program TCAPS through its partner TEA.

The order value amounts to approximately SEK 100 million (USD 11.76 million) and delivery is planned to take place successively and be completed within the next 12 months.



"Our good cooperation with the US Army and the TCAPS program have been ongoing since 2013 and we are proud and pleased with the continued confidence this order expresses. This is a clear statement of trust in the benefits of our products in the field, with high demands for example on hearing protection and situational awareness", said Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO of Invisio.