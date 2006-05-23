Polyclad´s Perstorp plant closed by end of 2006

The closing of Isola, former Polyclad, will be completed by the last of December this year. "The negotiations are finished and the lay-offs are in process to be carried out", the local industry union´s chairman, Tomas Molin told HD.se.

Two dates are set. Those who already have received new job offerings during the period of notice will keep their employment until October 24th. The rest are granted payment until October 31st. After the turn of the year the plant will be gone. "There will not be any operations running here but what is going to happen later, I don´t know. The machinery and stuff will be removed but we still have the facilities until some day in June next year", Tomas Molin.