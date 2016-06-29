© ventec

Ventec achieves ISO 9001:2015 certification for German Facility

Ventec International Group's Central European facility located in Kirchheimbolanden, Germany has received certification under the ISO 9001:2015 quality management standard.

The nearly 3'000 square meter manufacturing, distribution and sales facility in Germany is the company's latest location within its network of manufacturing and service center to receive the ISO 9001:2015 quality standard.



ISO 9001:2015 is an internationally recognized standard that specifies requirements for a quality management system (QMS).



"Receiving the ISO 9001:2015 certification at our German facility is another key milestone in our roadmap to offer a full complement of PCB base-products and service options for our customers," said Thomas Michels, Managing Director Europe. "In addition to providing products and solutions that adhere to the stringent quality requirements expected from our customers, Ventec takes great pride in helping our customers around the world to optimize their operational efficiency to better serve their customers."



"Today, our customers are faced with a significantly more competitive environment with tighter regulatory demands across industries," said Mark Goodwin, COO Ventec International Group. "They are looking to strategically partner with companies like Ventec for the supply of reliable materials and services to increase quality and lower their operating costs as a differentiated business model to maximize their own resources. By earning ISO 9001:2015 and other certifications such as AS9100 Rev C for aerospace and ISO/TS16949 for automotive, Ventec can offer our customers the highest possible quality standards and cost structure transformation through an improved and fully controlled supply chain, innovation and long term strategic partnerships."