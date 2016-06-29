© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Elco Group implements Orbotech DI solution

European PCB manufacturer, Elco Group, turns to Orbotech for new technology to digitalize its entire imaging department including both pattern and solder mask imaging.

Elco Group, a PCB manufacturer with plants in Italy, The Netherlands and China, has successfully integrated Orbotech’s Nuvogo 1000XL into its Italian production facility near to Rome.



The Nuvogo series is Orbotech’s new generation of direct imaging (DI) solutions, capable of imaging on almost every dry-film and resist type. The Nuvogo 1000XL was selected to boost Elco Group’s digital production capacity due to its large double table-based system, high volume capabilities and superior quality.



“Elco Group invests continuously in new systems and technologies in order to meet the high demands of the market. We always strive to increase overall productivity and product quality,” stated Carlo Guidetti, President at Elco Group. “Our experience with Orbotech systems and technologies is excellent. Consequently, selecting Orbotech’s new Nuvogo XL was an obvious choice when we decided to digitalize our entire imaging department, including patterning and Solder Mask.”



“Elco Group is a long-time Orbotech partner with multiple Orbotech solutions already implemented in their production facilities,” said Arik Gordon, Corporate Vice President and President of Orbotech’s PCB Division. “We are certain that the innovative technology in the Nuvogo 1000XL will help the Elco Group to increase its production capacity, lower its total cost of ownership, reduce scrap and maintain their competitive edge in the large format (XL) panel market.”