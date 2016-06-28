© gleighly dreamstime.com

Japan Display to sell facility in southern China

Panel maker Japan Display is planning to sell a manufacturing facility – focused on small- to medium-size LCD modules – in southern China to touch panel maker Jiangxi Holitech Technology.

The transaction of Japan Display's facility (which is actually owned by owned by Morningstar Optronics Zhuhai) to Jiangxi Holitech Technology is valued at about USD 16.15 million, DigiTimes reports citing Nikkan Industrial News.



And this is where it gets a bit tricky – MOZ is a subsidiary of LCD module maker Star World Technology – who’s majority shareholder, Taiwan Display, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Japan Display, the report continues.