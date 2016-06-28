© baloncici dreamstime.com

Novil has come a long way since its start

Polish EMS provider Novil has come a long way from its small manual assembly line in CEO Artur Miciński's private home – 25 year later the company resides at a 3'200 square meter facility.

The company employs about 200 people today and runs four SMT assembly lines as well as THT and manual assembly lines at its facility. Last year Novil invested in new Siplace SX1 equipment and an Omron AOI – which according to Artur Miciński was the first stage of growth plan that the company will reveal at a later stage.



Novil biggest clients comes from Sweden, Germany and Italy and the company very much builds its future based on its clients from abroad. However, Novil isn't ignoring the Polish market, on the contrary, the company is working on acquiring more business partners from its local market.



“A lot of Polish EMS companies are befitting from EU funds and are using the money to invest in high-tech production equipment – thus developing their potential. And new players are gradually emerging on the Polish market. I believe that the Polish market is still in the phase of intensive growth, with the typical positive and negative aspect that comes with that situation. However, I’m optimistic and expect that the Polish EMS market will soon grow strong and stabilise it self,” said Artur Miciński.