Scanfil to restructure its Chinese operations

Finnish EMS provider Scanfil has initiated measures to eliminate overlap and streamline the factory network have been started in China.

As an outcome of these measures Scanfil Sweden AB’s Chinese subsidiary, Partnertech Electronics Co., Ltd. will cease its production at the Dongguang plant in China. Production at the Dongguang plant is estimated to end during the third quarter of 2016.



Turnover of Partnertech Electronics Co., Ltd in 2015 was about EUR 19.5 million and operating loss about EUR 1.1 million. Part of the customer accounts of Dongguan will continue at Scanfil plants in Hangzhou and Suzhou.