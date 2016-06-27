Texcel keeps a watchful eye on the development

© Texcel Technology / EU

Brexit – what the outcome might be of the leave win is still uncertain, but companies are preparing for whatever may come, and CEM Texcel Technology is one of them.

“The eventual outcome of the recent vote, for Texcel and the electronics sector in the UK is uncertain, but in the short term we are preparing for high volatility of component prices as this can cause CEMs great difficulty and we need to manage this carefully,” Said Texcel Technology's Commercial Director, Peter Shawyer.



“It will also be interesting to see what happens with component distribution, as many suppliers moved their stores into main land Europe, will they now setup UK based stores or shall we suffer additional import delays?”



Mr. Shawyer tells me that as over 85% of the products Texcel manufacture eventually are exported through its end customers, the company is expecting to see demand increase, mainly as the pound is now cheaper against most currencies.

“We are also concerned about the effect on Europe as we would not like to see a reduction in the recent upturn in Europe and the subsequent slowdown in demand,” Mr. Shawyer concludes.