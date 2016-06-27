© schoeller electronics

Schoeller-Electronics becomes Schoeller Electronics Systems

On June 15, 2016, the creditors' committee unanimously decided to give the American investor AIAC the 'go-ahead' for the acquisition of Schoeller-Electronics.

The business activities of the PCB manufacturer will continue and the company will - in the future - go under the name Schoeller Electronics Systems GmbH. It is the declared intention of the new investor to continue working with the existing team of employees and management.



"This means that we now found - and after months of uncertainty - a strong, technology-driven investor with AIAC. This enables Schoeller Electronics Systems to provide reliable future planning to our business partners", said Michael Keuthen, general manager at Schoeller-Electronics. "The transaction is still subject to approval by the German authorities."