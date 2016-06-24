© Lacroix Electronics

SenseFly and Lacroix – building drones for now and for the future

SenseFly designs and builds drones for professional application, with support from the technological partnership with Lacroix Electronics.

Sensefly's professional drones are specially designed to inspect and survey structures that are difficult to access. They are used to take pictures and collect data with extreme precision from industrial buildings, bridges and other engineered structures as well as mining areas and dams.



Lacroix Electronics trains teams dedicated to the drone business at its certified in-house training centre. Stéphane Gendrot, Vice-President of Business Development at Lacroix Electronics explains "the partnership between senseFly and Lacroix Electronics demonstrates the skill and agility of the teams at our industrial site, who have mastered both high-tech activities and ongoing innovation."



With Lacroix Electronics, senseFly takes up the challenge of the hyperprofessionalisation of drones. According to Cyril Halter, COO of senseFly, "the culture of quality and reliability are major assets and factors that set us apart, typically for the Saint-Pierre Montlimart site (in the Maine-et-Loire region of France). It is vital that we team up with an industrial partner to meet the needs of our customers throughout the world",



He added, "and the expertise of Lacroix Electronics in its field, as well as its flexibility, make it the perfect partner for a rapidly growing company such as senseFly." The two partners are building a long-term relationship, as demonstrated by the development and launch of new projects.