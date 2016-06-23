© Nissan Mexico Electronics Production | June 23, 2016
Mexican car factory gets upgrade with ABB tech
ABB will supply energy-efficient, low-voltage power distribution solutions to COMPAS (Cooperation Manufacturing Plant Aguascalientes), the new car manufacturing facilities of Renault-Nissan and Daimler’s strategic joint venture located in Aguascalientes, Mexico.
ABB technology products – low-voltage switchgear, motor-controller, electrical panels and automated lighting systems – will be used to power the factory’s entire electrical system.
“Now more than ever, energy efficiency is a major factor not only in our end product, but also all along our value chain,” said Ryoji Kurosawa, COMPAS chief executive officer. “Working with ABB’s solutions helps us to achieve those goals throughout our production line.”
Renault-Nissan and Daimler have stated that they intend to produce 1.1 million vehicles per year at their new Mexican factory. According to news reports, the Mexican car industry showed a 5.6 per cent increase from 2014 to 2015, with the production of 3.4 million cars and light trucks, in the face of robust demand.
“We at ABB are proud to provide our technological breakthroughs and expertise to Nissan and Daimler as they reduce the factory’s carbon footprint, improve energy efficiency and protect people and equipment,” said Tarak Mehta, president of ABB’s Electrification Products division. “This project supports our Next Level strategy focus on driving industrial productivity improvements and reducing energy consumption.”
The Aguascalientes factory’s electrical system includes Emax 2 circuit breakers; the System Pro E main distribution boards; the TVOC-2Arc guard system; and an automated lighting solution, the new ABB i-bus® KNX system.”
The motor-control centers are integrated through System pro E power technology to safeguard personnel against electrical short circuits and to keep the system running with maximum efficiency and minimum maintenance and downtime.
“Now more than ever, energy efficiency is a major factor not only in our end product, but also all along our value chain,” said Ryoji Kurosawa, COMPAS chief executive officer. “Working with ABB’s solutions helps us to achieve those goals throughout our production line.”
Renault-Nissan and Daimler have stated that they intend to produce 1.1 million vehicles per year at their new Mexican factory. According to news reports, the Mexican car industry showed a 5.6 per cent increase from 2014 to 2015, with the production of 3.4 million cars and light trucks, in the face of robust demand.
“We at ABB are proud to provide our technological breakthroughs and expertise to Nissan and Daimler as they reduce the factory’s carbon footprint, improve energy efficiency and protect people and equipment,” said Tarak Mehta, president of ABB’s Electrification Products division. “This project supports our Next Level strategy focus on driving industrial productivity improvements and reducing energy consumption.”
The Aguascalientes factory’s electrical system includes Emax 2 circuit breakers; the System Pro E main distribution boards; the TVOC-2Arc guard system; and an automated lighting solution, the new ABB i-bus® KNX system.”
The motor-control centers are integrated through System pro E power technology to safeguard personnel against electrical short circuits and to keep the system running with maximum efficiency and minimum maintenance and downtime.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments