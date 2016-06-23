© Nissan Mexico

Mexican car factory gets upgrade with ABB tech

ABB will supply energy-efficient, low-voltage power distribution solutions to COMPAS (Cooperation Manufacturing Plant Aguascalientes), the new car manufacturing facilities of Renault-Nissan and Daimler’s strategic joint venture located in Aguascalientes, Mexico.

ABB technology products – low-voltage switchgear, motor-controller, electrical panels and automated lighting systems – will be used to power the factory’s entire electrical system.



“Now more than ever, energy efficiency is a major factor not only in our end product, but also all along our value chain,” said Ryoji Kurosawa, COMPAS chief executive officer. “Working with ABB’s solutions helps us to achieve those goals throughout our production line.”



Renault-Nissan and Daimler have stated that they intend to produce 1.1 million vehicles per year at their new Mexican factory. According to news reports, the Mexican car industry showed a 5.6 per cent increase from 2014 to 2015, with the production of 3.4 million cars and light trucks, in the face of robust demand.



“We at ABB are proud to provide our technological breakthroughs and expertise to Nissan and Daimler as they reduce the factory’s carbon footprint, improve energy efficiency and protect people and equipment,” said Tarak Mehta, president of ABB’s Electrification Products division. “This project supports our Next Level strategy focus on driving industrial productivity improvements and reducing energy consumption.”



The Aguascalientes factory’s electrical system includes Emax 2 circuit breakers; the System Pro E main distribution boards; the TVOC-2Arc guard system; and an automated lighting solution, the new ABB i-bus® KNX system.”



The motor-control centers are integrated through System pro E power technology to safeguard personnel against electrical short circuits and to keep the system running with maximum efficiency and minimum maintenance and downtime.