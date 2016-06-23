© saniphoto dreamstime.com Electronics Production | June 23, 2016
SolarCity expands in Maryland – courted by Tesla
SolarCity is expanding its Maryland operations with a new 20'000 square foot operations center in Upper Marlboro – bringing new jobs to the area. At the same time, the company is courted by Tesla.
The new operations center – which is SolarCity's fifth in Maryland – brings new jobs to the area and allows the company to install and service customers in the Annapolis area and Southern Maryland.
SolarCity currently employs more than 75 staff at the new facility – and has more than 100 open positions across the state. Open positions include installers, sales, electricians and engineers. SolarCity now employs nearly 1'000 staff in Maryland, SolarCity states in a Press release.
The company also just recently received a takeover offer from electric vehicle company Tesla. The thought behind this is to create a vertically integrated energy company, or a one-stop company that offers end-to-end energy products.
This would start with the car that you drive and the energy that you use to charge it, and would extend to how everything else in your home or business is powered.
Or as Tesla stated in their offer; with an electric car, solar panel system and Powerwall all in place, customers would be able to deploy and consume energy in a more efficient and sustainable way.
“We would be able to expand our addressable market further than either company could do separately. Because of the shared ideals of the companies and our customers, those who are interested in buying Tesla vehicles or Powerwalls are naturally interested in going solar, and the reverse is true as well,” Tesla stated in its press release on the offer.
And for those that hasn’t made the connection yet, Elon Musk, is the chairman of SolarCity, CEO of Tesla and also the largest shareholder of both companies. And during a call with reporters Musk called the deal a “no brainer”, Reuters reports.
The report quotes Musk saying: "Instead of making three trips to a house to put in a car charger and solar panels and battery pack, you can integrate that into a single visit. It's an obvious thing to do."
SolarCity currently employs more than 75 staff at the new facility – and has more than 100 open positions across the state. Open positions include installers, sales, electricians and engineers. SolarCity now employs nearly 1'000 staff in Maryland, SolarCity states in a Press release.
The company also just recently received a takeover offer from electric vehicle company Tesla. The thought behind this is to create a vertically integrated energy company, or a one-stop company that offers end-to-end energy products.
This would start with the car that you drive and the energy that you use to charge it, and would extend to how everything else in your home or business is powered.
Or as Tesla stated in their offer; with an electric car, solar panel system and Powerwall all in place, customers would be able to deploy and consume energy in a more efficient and sustainable way.
“We would be able to expand our addressable market further than either company could do separately. Because of the shared ideals of the companies and our customers, those who are interested in buying Tesla vehicles or Powerwalls are naturally interested in going solar, and the reverse is true as well,” Tesla stated in its press release on the offer.
And for those that hasn’t made the connection yet, Elon Musk, is the chairman of SolarCity, CEO of Tesla and also the largest shareholder of both companies. And during a call with reporters Musk called the deal a “no brainer”, Reuters reports.
The report quotes Musk saying: "Instead of making three trips to a house to put in a car charger and solar panels and battery pack, you can integrate that into a single visit. It's an obvious thing to do."
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments