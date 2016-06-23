© saniphoto dreamstime.com

SolarCity expands in Maryland – courted by Tesla

SolarCity is expanding its Maryland operations with a new 20'000 square foot operations center in Upper Marlboro – bringing new jobs to the area. At the same time, the company is courted by Tesla.

The new operations center – which is SolarCity's fifth in Maryland – brings new jobs to the area and allows the company to install and service customers in the Annapolis area and Southern Maryland.



SolarCity currently employs more than 75 staff at the new facility – and has more than 100 open positions across the state. Open positions include installers, sales, electricians and engineers. SolarCity now employs nearly 1'000 staff in Maryland, SolarCity states in a Press release.



The company also just recently received a takeover offer from electric vehicle company Tesla. The thought behind this is to create a vertically integrated energy company, or a one-stop company that offers end-to-end energy products.



This would start with the car that you drive and the energy that you use to charge it, and would extend to how everything else in your home or business is powered.



Or as Tesla stated in their offer; with an electric car, solar panel system and Powerwall all in place, customers would be able to deploy and consume energy in a more efficient and sustainable way.



“We would be able to expand our addressable market further than either company could do separately. Because of the shared ideals of the companies and our customers, those who are interested in buying Tesla vehicles or Powerwalls are naturally interested in going solar, and the reverse is true as well,” Tesla stated in its press release on the offer.



And for those that hasn’t made the connection yet, Elon Musk, is the chairman of SolarCity, CEO of Tesla and also the largest shareholder of both companies. And during a call with reporters Musk called the deal a “no brainer”, Reuters reports.



The report quotes Musk saying: "Instead of making three trips to a house to put in a car charger and solar panels and battery pack, you can integrate that into a single visit. It's an obvious thing to do."