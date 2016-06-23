© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Helukabel continues Asian expansion

Helukabel has opened its 25th subsidiary location in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

A seven-member sales and logistics team will be based in the southern Vietnamese seaport to handle customer inquiries under the leadership of Prapan Angsuthasawit.



Over the past 10 years, the coastal country in Southeast Asia has been one of the world’s fastest growing national economies. The industrial sector alone brings in over 40 percent of the economic output. Previously, Helukabel products were only available through the company’s Thailand subsidiary. However, Helukabel determined it was the right time to expand even further into the Asian market and opened its Vietnamese subsidiary.



“Similar to other markets, the cable business demands fast response from local suppliers. This expansion into Vietnam will enhance availability of highly sought-after, regional products and to ensure the excellent customer service that Helukabel is known for,” said Angsuthasawit. “Being based in Ho Chi Minh City strategically places us near many of the industrial-based businesses in the country, and we look forward to expanding our local services in order to cover customer demands into the future,” he continued.



“The Asian market is an important one due to its significant role in global commerce.” said Marc Luksch, Managing Director of International Sales. Helukabel now has a national presence in eight of Asia’s key growth regions. In addition to Vietnam, subsidiaries are located in China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand. “With localized manufacturing facilities in China to enhance our existing production and logistics network, Helukabel’s Asian subsidiaries are primed to provide coordinated customer support to the entire region,” he continued.