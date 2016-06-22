HumiSeal strengthens Eastern European support

© vladek dreamstime.com

HumiSeal has appointed Bálint Győrffy as Technical Sales Engineer to further strengthen support to major customers throughout Eastern Europe.



© Humiseal

Based in Budapest Hungary, Bálint is set to provide support to customers from Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. His experience is in electronics manufacturing and SMT materials coming from Jabil Circuit as a Manufacturing and DFM (Design for Manufacture) engineer.Bálint Győrffy summed up his new role by saying: “I am really excited by the new challenges that this role brings, particularly in the customer-facing aspect. I am also looking forward to further developing my existing skills to enable me to effectively support our customers and distributors ensuring that the HumiSeal brand continues to deliver the very best in conformal coating materials and support.”Chris Palin, EMEIA Manager for HumiSeal added: “I am delighted that Bálint has accepted this position and feel that he will quickly settle in to the new role adding value for our key customers and distributors throughout Eastern Europe. He is already well versed in electronics manufacture and materials with considerable experience in the field. This experience combined with his enthusiasm for furthering his knowledge an understanding is an excellent fit for both HumiSeal and our customers alike.”