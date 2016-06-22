© george tsartsianidis dreamstime.com

Sony pulls the plug on Brazilian manufacturing

Due to the lack fiscal incentives and the current financial situation, the Japanese company has made decision to stop manufacturing smartphones in Brazil.

Ana Peretti, Sony's marketing director, told Brazilian news portal G1 that Sony based its decision to stop manufacturing in the country on the current macroeconomic situation in Barzil and that the decision also makes the company's distribution more flexible.



The economic situation mentioned is the abolition of tax exemption for locally produced computers and smartphones that would cost up to BRL 1.500 (USD 530) and the company only has products that would go for BRL 1.800, the report continues.



Sony' smartphones were – before these changes – manufactured Foxconn and Arima in plants based close to São Paulo,

according to a report in ZDnet.