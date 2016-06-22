© aspocomp (illustration purpose only!)

PCB market stabilises in April 2016

April sales figures for German printed circuit board manufacturers have remained - with minus 0.5 percent - almost at March level, reported industry association ZVEI PCB and Electronic Systems.

Compared with April 2015, figures showed an increase of 0.3 percent. YTD, sales figures stood 1.3 percent lower as in 2015. Order intake increased sequentially by 1.2 percent. Compared to April 2015, order intake increased by 8.1 percent. YTD, order intake was only 0.2 percent lower than for the January/April period of 2015.



The book-to-bill ratio reached a value of 1.02.



The number of employees increased with 1.4 percent compared to last year's April.