© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Nordson appoints Director of Engineering and Operations

Nordson Corporation has named Dr. Thomas Ebeling to be director of engineering and operations for extrusion and coating dies.

Dr. Ebeling will be in charge of the engineering and production teams for EDI extrusion and polymer coating dies and Premier fluid coating dies.



“Tom brings seventeen years of leadership experience in the plastics industry and a deep understanding of polymer technology based on his corporate career and extensive academic background,” said Ken Forden, general manager for extrusion and coating dies. “He will play a critical role in Nordson’s program to accelerate R&D, expand our capabilities for precision manufacturing, and make our technologies accessible to customers around the world.”



Thomas Ebeling comes to Nordson from Hanwha Advanced Materials, where he became chief operating officer and executive vice president of the Hanwha Azdel business in 2012. Previously at Hanwha he had held executive positions with responsibility for leading teams focused on product technology, engineering, and plant operations. He entered the plastics industry in 1999 as a product developer with General Electric Plastics and was global technology director for that company’s Azdel business when it was sold to Hanwha in 2007. At that time he joined Hanwha as technology director for Hanwha Azdel.