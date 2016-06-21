© norebbo dreamstime.com

Nokia Technologies to enter clinical healthcare space

Nokia Technologies collaborates with HUS/Helsinki University Hospital and University of Helsinki, Faculty of Medicine for the development of solutions for outpatient care.

The first project under this collaboration will launch this quarter, with Nokia Technologies and HUS working to develop remote patient monitoring solutions. The collaboration is a first for Nokia Technologies, reflecting the company's intent to enter the regulated healthcare space.



"Our vision is to empower people to make good decisions about their health by providing them and their physician with the critical information they need, when they need it," said Cédric Hutchings, Vice President of Digital Health at Nokia Technologies. "I'm excited about our collaboration with HUS as it will help us extend our span of care from everyday health and wellness devices to clinical solutions that help improve patient/physician interaction while informing our continued research and development in the clinical space."



The Department of Neurology at HUS is the largest neurology center in Finland focused on the diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of diseases of the nervous system or the brain, spinal cord, peripheral nervous system and muscles. With over 14'000 patients visiting Meilahti Hospital's Neurological Outpatient Clinic in Helsinki every year, the collaboration will enable input from HUS clinicians and patients to improve the quality and effectiveness of Nokia Technologies' remote patient monitoring solutions, all while driving meaningful patient outcomes.



"At HUS, we see tremendous value in collaborating with innovative companies like Nokia to help the development of research-based knowledge into technologies that can drive more effective, personalized care for our patients," said MD, PhD Nina Forss, Head of Department of Neurology. "The department of Neurology at HUS is acknowledged worldwide for providing the best acute stroke care in the world. This new collaboration reflects our continued commitment to excellence in research and improves the health and care of our patients at the later stage of the treatment chain."



Nokia Technologies completed the acquisition of Withings, a provider of connected health solutions on May 31. Established in 2008, Withings has introduced a range of products across the health spectrum including: activity trackers; Wi-Fi scale and health station; Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor; security camera with air quality sensors and an advanced sleep system.