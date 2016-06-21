© bombadier

Bombardier secures order for 10 CRJ900 aircraft

An - yet unnamed customer - has placed signed a firm purchase agreement for 10 CRJ900 aircraf with Bombardier Commercial Aircraft.

Based on the list price of the CRJ900 aircraft, the firm agreement is valued at approximately USD 472 million.



"The modern and fuel efficient CRJ900 aircraft continues to maintain its solid footing and set industry benchmarks with its lower operating costs, outstanding operational flexibility and enhanced cabin amenities," said Fred Cromer, President, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. "These are key drivers for the growth, profitability and success of airlines around the world and we are delighted that the CRJ900 aircraft is creating excellent value for a wide variety of operators with diverse business requirements."