© mikael damkier dreamstime.com Analysis | June 20, 2016
Micron-Inotera deal faces further delays
Inotera held a brief press conference on 6/13, 2016, stating that Micron has decided to delay the schedule of merging Inotera, and the future update will be announced in later part of this year.
Other than the NTD 80 billion syndicated loan is still processing, current technical support between MMT (Micron Memory Taiwan) and Inotera has been put on hold. However, both Micron and Formosa group stated that it is only the delay of schedule, not the end of discussion. Both parties will continuously seek for the possible solution in order to complete the transaction.
Since Micron announced plans to migrate 20nm, Inotera has replaced MMJ (Micron Memory Japan) and became the most important production site. Among the Micron camp, including MMJ, MMT, Inotera and the original capacity that Micron processed in house, Inotera was the earliest one to start 20nm migration. In addition, other than PC and Server DRAM, Inotera extended a major scale of production into the most cutting-edged Mobile DRAM LPDDR4. As for now, the wafer start scale of 20nm is still showing upside, and it is scheduled to have full migration by Sept this year.
This coloration plan is also crucial to Nanya's fate. As for the source of Nanya's future technology, addition to the minor transition of 20nm by the end of 2016, the following 1Ynm or 1Xnm are also depending on the licensing support from its partner Micron. Therefore, even if there is still room of discussion on the swap percentage or the absolute price of shares, the closing of this case will eventually benefit Micron, Nanya and Inotera.
According to DRAMeXchange’s previous report, in the first quarter of 2016, Samsung accounted 46.4 percent of total DRAM revenue, ranked number one. SK Hynix positioned in second place (27.1 percent) and Micron was third (18.5 percent). Nanya ranked number four (only 3.7 percent). Out of Micron’s total DRAM capacity of 315K per month, MMJ accounts for about 100K, MMT accounts for about 90K and Inotera accounts for 100K, about one-third of Micron’s total capacity. Current major 20nm production is based at Inotera.
-----
More information can be found at Trendforce.
Since Micron announced plans to migrate 20nm, Inotera has replaced MMJ (Micron Memory Japan) and became the most important production site. Among the Micron camp, including MMJ, MMT, Inotera and the original capacity that Micron processed in house, Inotera was the earliest one to start 20nm migration. In addition, other than PC and Server DRAM, Inotera extended a major scale of production into the most cutting-edged Mobile DRAM LPDDR4. As for now, the wafer start scale of 20nm is still showing upside, and it is scheduled to have full migration by Sept this year.
This coloration plan is also crucial to Nanya's fate. As for the source of Nanya's future technology, addition to the minor transition of 20nm by the end of 2016, the following 1Ynm or 1Xnm are also depending on the licensing support from its partner Micron. Therefore, even if there is still room of discussion on the swap percentage or the absolute price of shares, the closing of this case will eventually benefit Micron, Nanya and Inotera.
According to DRAMeXchange’s previous report, in the first quarter of 2016, Samsung accounted 46.4 percent of total DRAM revenue, ranked number one. SK Hynix positioned in second place (27.1 percent) and Micron was third (18.5 percent). Nanya ranked number four (only 3.7 percent). Out of Micron’s total DRAM capacity of 315K per month, MMJ accounts for about 100K, MMT accounts for about 90K and Inotera accounts for 100K, about one-third of Micron’s total capacity. Current major 20nm production is based at Inotera.
-----
More information can be found at Trendforce.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments