© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Elemaster takes majority stake in CAD-UL

Through the purchase of the majority share of CAD-UL, Elemaster strengthens its presence in the German-speaking area.

With the transfer of a majority share of the company to the Elemaster Group, CAD-UL’s founder and owner Reinhard Hertig signals a generational change in the company’s leadership. “Elemaster is the perfect partner for us to be able to continue to grow with care,” explains Hertig. “We will remain flexible and dynamic as we have been in the past, but now we are also able to offer the production of larger batches of the products that we prototype to our customers, and our customers can profit from the technologies and know-how of a company that operates internationally.”



“CAD-UL is a company with high-level know-how that boasts an excellent reputation in Germany,” declares Mr. Gabriele Cogliati, President and Managing Director of the Elemaster Group with reference to the closing. “Through the purchase of the majority share of CAD-UL, the Elemaster Group continues its internationalization project. Until now our presence in the German-speaking area was guaranteed by our sales office in the Lake Constance area. Now, through CAD-UL we can also locally supply our customers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland with project management services and design and manufacturing services, granting major flexibility and fast delivery. CAD-UL, like Elemaster, is a family business and represents the ideal cultural and structural complement to our strategic portfolio.”



Since its foundation in 1978, Elemaster has increased its revenues year by year, reaching an actual consolidated turnover of EUR 185 million and a staff of 1'000 employees in its facilities in Europe, USA, China, India and Tunisia.



CAD-UL currently has about 40 employees at its headquarters in Ulm, where the company was founded 32 years ago.