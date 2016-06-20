© schmid group

Module line: Shuttles instead of Conveyors

German equipment manufacturer Schmid supplies the complete equipment for the first production line of solar modules in Kyrgyzstan.

NewTech builds the first module production in Kirghizia and uses high-tech equipment made by the Schmid Group. The German company - as general contractor - delivers the equipment for an annual capacity of 35 MW. The novelty: instead of conveyors NewTech uses the montrac transport system to link the individual machines.



The factory, located in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, is scheduled for inauguration on August 31, 2016.