SMTC completes ITAR registration and compliance

SMTC Corporation's San Jose manufacturing facility has completed International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) registration and is in compliance with ITAR.

The ITAR is administered by the U.S. State Department’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls, which controls the export and import of defense articles and services. ITAR registration and compliance is a strategic achievement for SMTC and aims to supporting its growing list of aerospace and defense industry customers by complying with the Arms Export Control Act (AECA).



“Taking the necessary steps to safeguard our customers’ sensitive, defense-related data is as important to us as it is to them. We want them to be assured that our business methods provide them the security they need,” said Sushil Dhiman, President and Chief Executive Officer of SMTC Corporation. "The company’s ITAR registration and compliance demonstrates SMTC’s full commitment to its aerospace and defense based customers, and provides them with a reliable and established source for ITAR controlled programs.”