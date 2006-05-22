Foxconn has BIG plans for India

Foxconn plans to set up a local office in India by the end of this year. The EMS-giant plans an aggressive expansion of its mother board distribution in the country.

In India Foxconn has been focusing most on its EMS-business until now. The company now intends to forge ahead with its motherboard business in an aggressive way. Foxconn is looking at creating brand awareness for its motherboard business across India through dealers. According to ChannelTimes, the EMS business will continue side by side.