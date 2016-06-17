© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

Sunstone Circuits adds new drilling machine to manufacturing facility

PCB prototype through production solutions provider, Sunstone Circuits, has added newmachinery to their manufacturing facility, the Micronic Mach-2 Nano Series Drilling machine.

The Mach-2 provides the ability to drill smaller holes (as small as 0.004”) with great hole wall quality, and is capable of controlled depth drilling. The new drill machinery also provides a greater accuracy of the drilled holes, especially on the smaller bits.



“At Sunstone, we are committed to increasing our overall technology offerings and the quality of the product we provide, and this new drill machine helps us do both,” said Sunstone’s Director of Operations, Nancy Viter. “Adding machinery such as this, allows us to continue to offer our customers more and better options, saving them time and money.”



The new manufacturing machinery complements a growing suite of PCB solutions from Sunstone which includes new in-house ENIG capabilities, expanded lead times and enhancements for PCBExpress Quickturn and PCB123, increased capability and shorter lead times for v-score requirements, Bundled Assembly, and SMT Stencils with or without nano coating, to name a few.