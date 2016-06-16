© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Scanfil expands operations in Poland

Finnish Scanfil has decided to expand its operations in Sieradz, Poland. By the end of 2017 the size of the plant will be doubled.

The company has acquired the required land, and the design of the 8'500 square meter expansion of the current building has already been started. In addition to the production facilities, the investment covers significant machinery and equipment for electronics manufacturing, which increases the plant’s SMT -capacity and boosts the assembly of box build products. Another objective of these investments is to improve the efficiency of the plant by, for example, streamlining internal material flows.



“We believe that growth will continue at our plant in Poland, and the objective of this investment is to secure our services and competitiveness, also in the future. For our customers, this investment means that we are better able to respond to their growing demand in Europe and also globally,” says CEO Petteri Jokitalo.