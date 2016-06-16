© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Lab Circuits deploys new clean room

Lab Circuits is bringing a new clean room online in the production process,

Never-ending miniaturisation in the electronics sector means that electronic devices must get smaller year on year, and consequently so must their components and designs. Due to this fact, designs require ever more stringent guidelines, requiring smaller tracks and spaces, as well as smaller vias to connect them.



To be able to meet the demanding levels required by this miniaturisation, Lab Circuits have deployed a 150 square meter clean room, ISO 7 certified according to regulation ISO 14644-1, in the production process.



"The spotlessly clean and controlled atmosphere afforded us by the room, and the advanced automated copper image and solder mask transfer systems which we have set up inside, will allow us to take another step forwards in eliminating the photolith films which were commonplace until now in the manufacture of PCBs. Instead, we can replace them with digital transfer of the image using a laser," the company writes in a press release.