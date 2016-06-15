ProPhotonix receives $1.1 million order

ProPhotonix Limited has received a USD 1.1 million order for laser modules from one of its largest customers.

Commenting on the order, Jeremy Lane, Managing Director of ProPhotonix Limited, laser business unit said, "We are delighted to receive this order from our customer. We have been collaborating with them on this product design for their application for more than a year, and this order represents a joint success for both of our companies. Production fulfilment for this customer began at the end of 2015 and has ramped up dramatically."



Deliveries for this order are currently scheduled for the remainder of 2016 and early 2017.