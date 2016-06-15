© kentoh dreamstime.com

Innokas further strengthens its position in Scandinavia

Innokas Medical has entered into agreement with C-Rad Positioning AB, an agreement that brought yet another Swedish customer to the company.

C-Rad Positioning AB is a Swedish medical technology company which offers products for patient positioning, monitoring, and tumor localization for radiation therapy. The company’s products are used for positioning radiotherapy patients for treatment so that the patient is placed exactly the same way during each treatment time



Innokas Medical and C-Rad Positioning AB have recently signed a manufacturing agreement.The contract covers the manufacturing of C-RAD’s Catalyst and Sentinel products at Innokas Kempele factory. The actual work has started already with the production transfer.



“Signing the agreement with C-RAD is a concrete result of our efforts to strengthen our position in Scandinavia. Competing against local contract manufacturers in Sweden we knew that we had to bring a very competitive offering to the table. So the team worked very hard to set up a cost-effective operational model for the collaboration. Additionally, both companies´ focus and experience on delivering medical devices to the US market was in my opinion crucial to the completion of the deal. Thanks for the agreement belong to all who participated in the process on both Innokas and C-Rad side. Now we are just focusing on exceeding the expectations of the customer”, said Tommi Kaasalainen, Executive Vice President at Innokas Medical.



Tim Thurn, CEO & President at C-Rad Positioning AB, expects the cooperation between Innokas and C-Rad to work well from the start. Reflecting on the supplier evaluation performed by C-Rad, Innokas was selected as the best alternative to manufacture the company’s products."