MTM Robotics enters multiyear agreement with Airbus

MTM Robotics has entered into a multiyear agreement with Airbus to supply automated manufacturing equipment and machines for existing and future Aircraft production lines within the company.

The company designs and manufactures sophisticated automated drilling, fastening and inspection machines, and robotic end effectors utilised by major aircraft manufacturers.



“MTM Robotics is very excited about the progression of our relationship with Airbus as they have been an important customer and tremendous partner, and we look forward to many years of growth and success with them,” said Mike Woogerd, President and Founder of MTM Robotics.