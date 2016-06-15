© Melecs

Melecs EWS opens its own plant in Wuxi, China

Austrian electronics specialist Melecs is investing in its own production site in China.

After the acquisition of the electronics production site in Lenzing, Austria last year, and the extension of the production area in Györ, Hungary this year, another Melecs electronics plant opens now in Wuxi, China.



The size of the Chinese market offers many opportunities, also for medium-sized enterprises such as Melecs. Existing main customers of Melecs EWS increasingly produce in China for the Chinese market. Melecs wants to provide them in particular with a local presence and value creation in China.



The production plant in China will supply the Asian market in the automotive, white goods, lighting, communication and industry sector. The European plants will stay responsible for the entire European market.



The location in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, China has been chosen as a suitable location for the new production, in particular due to the geographical proximity to major customers. Since spring 2016 an area of 3'500 square-meter is available for production for the Asian market. At the end of the fiscal year 2017/2018 sales are expected to amount to EUR 70 million yearly being generated with approximately 200 employees