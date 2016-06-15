© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Kitron opens manufacturing facility in Arendal, Norway

Kitron has – today – officially opened its upgraded facility at Kilsund in Arendal, Norway.

Over the past months, Kitron's operation in Arendal has been moved from a leased facility at Hisøy to the Kilsund plant, which is owned by Kitron.



"This move means we are returning to our roots. Kilsund was the birthplace of Kitron in the 1960s, and this was our main production facility until 2005," said Hans Petter Thomassen, Managing Director of Kitron Norway.



Kitron has invested close to NOK 50 million (about EUR 5.34 million) in upgrading the facility and equipment at Kilsund.



"This brand new facility is state-of-the art when it comes to technology and work environment. It is a strong commitment to the local community, but foremost it will strengthen our competitiveness from Norway. An optimized facility will enable us to improve efficiency and ensure that the Arendal operation remains a key part of the increasingly international Kitron group, not least within the Defence and Aerospace market sector," Mr. Thomassen added.