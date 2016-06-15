© ericsson

New numbers for Ericsson layoffs – 25'000 to go

Yesterday Evertiq reported that Swedish telecom company, Ericsson, were considering layoffs of up to 4'000 employees – now new information claims that shows that the numbers are a lot higher. A lot.

Swedish newspaper SvD writes that the figures presented yesterday was part of an older savings programs, and that sales has since fallen further, and that it has been difficult for the company to catch up.



However, new information is circling claiming that the group management is considering new measures that could lead to 25'000 employees having to leave the company. This however might take place not only via layoffs, but also through parts of the company being sold off of closed down.