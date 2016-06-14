© olivier26 dreamstime.com Electronics Production | June 14, 2016
Season Group’s Mexico venture drives investment in sales staff
EMS provider Season Group is growing its sales team in North America as a result of new significant customer interest in its new Mexico facility.
About a year ago Season Group opened its site in Reynosa, Mexico – which was driven by a growing demand from its customers for a Mexican EMS source. The facility also offered the groups North American customers the ability to Right Shore their products – choosing from Season’s facilities in USA (San Antonio), Mexico (Reynosa) and Asia (both China and Malaysia).
The initial focus in Reynosa was to transfer a number of current programs (including PCBA, Final Assembly and Cable Assembly business) from China to Mexico. Now that these transfers are broadly complete, Season Group has expanded the Reynosa operation to take on new customers.
This has led to the company recruiting two new sales directors to join its North American sales team.
Commenting on the recruitment, Steve Wilks (VP – Global Sales) said “Increasingly, we are seeing customers seeking to source products in multiple regions – rejecting the “one size fits all” approach to selecting a manufacturing location. However, they are still seeking to benefit from working with a single, global EMS supplier and want help in finding the ideal solution for their business. Season Group’s level of vertical integration, size and geographical presence also allows us to offer a unique solution to small and medium sized companies. I am confident that companies will value the advice that our sales team can provide – ensuring that our customers place the right products at the right manufacturing site.“
Carl Hung, President and CEO, added “The expansion of our sales team is a significant investment for Season Group but one that we feel we should make to ensure that our growth continues and that we have customers that are happy with the solutions that we provide. My aim is to develop relationships with customers so that they never feel the need to move to another EMS company once they come to us. Of course, this means providing the most competitive price, quality and service – and this requires us to fully understand their business needs in order to build the most cost-effective EMS solution in terms of cost, leadtime and support requirements. Our additions to the sales team, as well as our growing capability in Mexico and USA, will help to ensure that we continue to provide that support”.
