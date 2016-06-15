© hanza

Swedish EMS-provider expands in Central Europe

Swedish EMS-provider, Hanza Holding, is expanding its manufacturing cluster in Central Europe.

Hanza’s is expanding its operations in the Czech Republic with another 1'500 square-meter, and along with it – a strategic cooperation agreement with Rayservice a premium Czech manufacturer.



This also symbolises a further commitment from Hanza to high-demanding customers in the Aerospace & Defense industry.



“This expansion is the next important step for Hanza”, says Erik Stenfors, CEO Hanza. “Our manufacturing cluster ‘Center of Europe’ is growing rapidly, as it is close to the major end markets of Europe. In addition it is an important landing site for our manufacturing solutions. Therefore, we are conducting a strategic move that includes a business partnership with a leading industry colleague; Rayservice."



Rayservice is a specialist manufacturer with about 200 employees, located near to the Hanza’s cluster Center of Europe.



“We strongly believe in the cluster concept”, says Petr Gabriel, Chairman and founder of Rayservice. “By bringing together expertise, we increase the value of our offering and thus our competitiveness."



The cooperation is also a further step towards the rapidly growing Aerospace & Defense sector (aeronautics, space, defense and security). "Manufacturing of advanced products provide a continuous development of Hanza – for the benefit of both existing and new customers," says Erik Stenfors, CEO Hanza.



To accommodate additional operations from major customers, Hanza has also launched an expansion of the existing factory in Kunovice, Czech Republic. Duuring the first phase, the current 5'000 square-meter premises will be expanded with a further 1'500 square-meters. This new section is estimated to be completed shortly after the summer, when machinery and equipment will be installed.