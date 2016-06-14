© evertiq

Universal Instruments to distribute Mentor Graphics production plan tool

Universal Instruments will offer the Mentor Graphics' Valor Production Plan tool to users of Universal Instruments' Fuzion surface mount technology (SMT) placement platform.

The Valor Production Plan product enables users to optimise SMT manufacturing setup by grouping products using unique, proprietary technology that takes into account the detailed requirements of the complete production flow. The Valor Production Plan tool acts as a decision-supporting tool for production planners, allowing them to assess different scenarios ("what-if" analysis) and choose the optimal setup for maximum productivity.



"Our Fuzion platform provides an ideal solution for customers dealing with high-mix assembly and short delivery schedules, and the Valor Production Plan software further increases their ability to meet these challenges," stated Glenn Farris, Universal Instruments Vice President of Marketing. "The combination of this best-in-class planning software with our market-leading SMT platform creates a highly productive flow, suitable for both OEM and EMS manufacturing environments."



"Our vision has always been to provide the industry's best design-to-manufacturing flow, and teaming up with Universal Instruments provides us with an excellent opportunity to offer this flow to our joint customers," stated Dan Hoz, general manager of Mentor Graphics Valor Division. "Today, as intelligent production planning becomes a key facilitator of Industry 4.0 implementation, this integrated solution can easily help manufacturers accelerate the adoption of these optimized capabilities."