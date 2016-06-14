© ericsson

Tough summer ahead of Ericsson – laying off thousands?

Ericsson has had a bit of a rocky period with decreasing sales jeopardising the company's goal of increasing its profit – as a result of this the company is considering mass layoffs.

Sources told Swedish newspaper, SvD Näringsliv, that the management has discussed several options to cut back costs and save about SEK 10 billion (roughly EUR 1.07 billion). At the moment management is discussing a workforce reduction between 3'000 - 4'000 employees.



Where these layoff will take place – if they in fact will happen – is still unknown. But information from within the company states that a large number of employees will have to reapply for their positions, which might be a first step to identifying which will have to leave the company.